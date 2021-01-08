State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $71.31 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $71,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,514. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.