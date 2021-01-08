State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 277,053 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,053 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 279,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

