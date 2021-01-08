State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,073 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

