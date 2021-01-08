State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,230 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $53,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. 283,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,760. The company has a market cap of $322.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.03, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.