State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 219,744 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 219,744 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 1,203,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,939,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.