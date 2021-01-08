State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 32,827 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 446,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,929. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.