State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,862 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $214.93. The company had a trading volume of 78,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

