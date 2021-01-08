Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0634 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Status has traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $220.02 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

