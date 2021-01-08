Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.31. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MITO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

