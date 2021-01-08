Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.66 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $73.14 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,671.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.35 or 0.01085173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00037731 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00180010 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,565,223 coins and its circulating supply is 391,591,129 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

