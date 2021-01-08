SteepCoin Market Cap Reaches $146,080.80 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $146,080.80 and $20.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

