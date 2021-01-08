Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to $47.50 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF remained flat at $$37.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.