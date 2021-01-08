Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.67 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.67 billion and approximately $4.05 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 124.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,564 coins and its circulating supply is 22,002,650,033 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

