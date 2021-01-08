SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $317.50

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $317.50, but opened at $301.50. SThree plc (STEM.L) shares last traded at $316.50, with a volume of 397,641 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.01. The company has a market cap of £420.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

About SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SThree plc (STEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree plc (STEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.