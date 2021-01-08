Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $283,725.38

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $283,725.38 and approximately $111.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

