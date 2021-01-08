STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.87 ($38.67).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €32.40 ($38.12) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

