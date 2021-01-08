STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.87 ($38.67).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €32.40 ($38.12) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.34.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

