STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to Buy by Bryan, Garnier & Co

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

