Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ACCD, ANGO, AYI, BABA, BANC, BBBY, BIDU, BKNG, BP, CMG)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 8th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $53.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $205.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $199.00 to $233.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $212.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $169.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Argus from $235.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $408.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by Argus from $130.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $204.00 to $158.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $143.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $166.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Argus from $230.00 to $272.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $219.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $256.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $353.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

