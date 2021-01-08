Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ACCD, ANGO, AYI, BABA, BANC, BBBY, BIDU, BKNG, BP, CMG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 8th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $53.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $27.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $205.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $199.00 to $233.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $212.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $169.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Argus from $235.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $408.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target raised by Argus from $130.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $204.00 to $158.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $143.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $166.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Argus from $230.00 to $272.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $219.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $256.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $1.85 to $2.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $353.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

