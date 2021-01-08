Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (ACIA, AEYE, AIRG, ALXN, ANCUF, BKU, CPXGF, DDD, DNLI, LH)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 8th:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

