Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (ALNY, AMRN, CHMA, CLVS, CPSI, EXK, FFLWF, HEI, NTLA, PARXF)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 8th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75.

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.