Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (ALNY, AMRN, CHMA, CLVS, CPSI, EXK, FFLWF, HEI, NTLA, PARXF)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, January 8th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75.

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

