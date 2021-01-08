Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Sells £111,892.68 in Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £111,892.68 ($146,188.50).

STCK opened at GBX 276.45 ($3.61) on Friday. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £552.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STCK. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

