Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lumentum Call Options (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 30,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 2,619 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,093. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

