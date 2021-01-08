Storj Achieves Market Cap of $77.41 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Storj has a total market cap of $77.41 million and approximately $47.65 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

STORJ is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,907,654 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

