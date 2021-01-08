Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm (STORM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormx.io . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

