StormX (STMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.92 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, StormX has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $20.97 million and $2.92 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

