Streamr DATAcoin Trading Up 58.9% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, BitForex and Binance. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitForex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Mercatox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

