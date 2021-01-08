StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) traded down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 339,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 793,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

About StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration-stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Willoughby property located in northwestern British Columbia; and Angelina property located in Rice Lake Belt, Manitoba; the Yukon properties comprising 14,031 claims, which includes 22 properties covering an area of approximately 282,000 hectares located in Yukon, Canada; and the Lobstick Property located in the Lobstick area near Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

