StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $483,471.50 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $483,471.50 and $337.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,289,446,646 coins and its circulating supply is 16,876,252,292 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

