Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.23

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $246.23 and last traded at $246.23, with a volume of 2400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day moving average is $209.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

