Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $71.12. 589,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 632,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,277 shares of company stock valued at $828,682. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

