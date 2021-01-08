Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

