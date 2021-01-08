Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.94

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.70. Sumitomo shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 23,944 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

