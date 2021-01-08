Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $12.98. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 44,780 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 367,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

