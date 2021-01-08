Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $13.98. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

