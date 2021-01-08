SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 10,111,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,190,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.73 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 29.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SunPower by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.