Super Zero (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.58 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00037387 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002424 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

