Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 517,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 426,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The stock has a market cap of $126.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.24 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

