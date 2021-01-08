SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $528.05 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $528.05 million and approximately $524.58 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00010210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 181,561,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

