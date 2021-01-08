SVB Leerink Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $53.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

ACCD stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

