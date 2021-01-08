SVB Leerink Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $60.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,783.41 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,047 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.