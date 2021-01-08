Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $379,963.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $944,836.85 and approximately $379,963.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00442067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Swapcoinz Token Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.