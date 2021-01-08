Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,320,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,122,731 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

