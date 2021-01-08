Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $665,449.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $665,449.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00419048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00218074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

