Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.