SwissBorg Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $295.62 million and $3.92 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

