Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Switch from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,585. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Switch during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

