Sylo (SYLO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $153,489.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $153,489.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

