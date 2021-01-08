Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.71 ($130.25).

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €105.55 ($124.18). 371,251 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.09. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

