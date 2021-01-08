Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,627,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 334,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 216,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

