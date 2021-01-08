Synthetix (SNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226.69 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $226.69 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022907 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

